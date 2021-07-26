Seven new skins coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift alongside Akshan on July 27

Alongside League of Legends: Wild Rift’s newest champ, there will be plenty of new skins from the Ruined and Sentinel cosmetic ranges, plus Wild Rift exclusive Battle Academia Akshan, coming to the mobile game on July 27.

The most notable addition on the day will be new champion Akshan. Launching in League of Legends last week, the champion had some early balancing issues that were fixed with a day one buff. His introduction to Wild Rift should be smoother, however.

Dark clashes with light, and… wait, a super-powered high school student? For real?!



💜 Battle Academia Akshan

😈 Ruined Draven

😈 Ruined Miss Fortune

😈 Ruined Shyvana

🌟 Sentinel Irelia

🌟 Sentinel Riven

🌟 Sentinel Vayne



Available July 27 @ 5:01pm PT. pic.twitter.com/mkNXIL98I1 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) July 26, 2021

With Akshan, players can purchase the Wild Rift exclusive Battle Academia skin for the champion. From the Ruined collection, there are skins for Draven, Miss Fortune, and Shyvana, and the Sentinel line includes Irelia, Riven, and Vayne.

You’ll be able to purchase these new skins from the in-game store for Wild Cores when they launch at 7.01pm CT, July 27.

July 27 also signifies the beginning of Wild Rift ranked season three. The upcoming season will boast some significant changes to the ranked process with the removal of promo games and the introduction of a banning process, a feature that players have been asking for since the game’s release.