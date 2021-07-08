Here are all of the release dates for Akshan in League of Legends, TFT, Legends of Runeterra, and Wild Rift

"Get in. Avenge fallen ally. Get out."

Riot Games has unveiled League of Legends’ newest champion, Akshan, to its player base—and he’s ready to swing onto Summoner’s Rift and beyond.

The developer has confirmed that the Rogue Sentinel will be the first champion to make his debut in four Riot titles during the same event, including League, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra, and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Armed with a Sentinel relic, Akshan swings in with a-vengeance. pic.twitter.com/85MtLVNFBA — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) July 7, 2021

Armed with a sacred relic weapon, Akshan will be blasting away the Black Mist and bringing back any fallen allies along the way. Here are all of his release dates for the various games:

Legends of Runeterra: Wednesday, July 14

Teamfight Tactics: Wednesday, July 21

League of Legends: July 22 (including a Cyber Pop Akshan skin)

League of Legends: Wild Rift: July 27 (including a Battle Academia Akshan skin)

Akshan will be released a day after League Patch 11.15 drops on the live servers. League fans will be getting a Cyber Pop cosmetic as his release skin, while Wild Rift players will get an exclusive Battle Academia Akshan skin for his debut.

He’ll be joining the fight against Viego and the Ruination during the grand Sentinels of Light event, which will last from Thursday, July 8 until Tuesday, Aug. 10.

