Scores and standings for week two of the PMWL West league play

League play for the $425,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West entered its second week today and will run until July 26.

After week one, Cloud9 are in first place with 213 points in 15 matches. Futbolist and Loops Esports are not far behind in second and third positions, respectively.

The week has been divided into two parts: the weekday play and the Super Weekend. The weekday play will decide the 16 teams that will get to play in the Super Weekend.

The Super Weekend rankings get carried over each week and there will be three weeks of league play. The top 16 teams will then advance to the PMWL West finals from Aug. 6 to 9, where the winner will walk away with $100,000.

Here is the schedule for week two of the PMWL West season zero league play. Five matches will be played per day.

Tuesday, July 21: Weekday play

Wednesday, July 22: Weekday play

The top 16 teams out of 20 from the weekday play will get to play in the Super Weekend.

Friday, July 24: Super Weekend

Saturday, July 25: Super Weekend

Sunday, July 26: Super Weekend

Here are the overall rankings and the scoreboards for each match of week two of the PMWL West season zero league play. The scores are being updated daily.

Overall rankings for weekday play

Here are the overall rankings for the first weekday of the PMWL West after five matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match (Weekday play)

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the first weekday in the PMWL West.

Day one

Match five – Erangel (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Sanhok (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three– Erangel (Groups A, B, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Sanhok (Groups A, B, C, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent