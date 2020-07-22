Scores and standings for week two of the PMWL West league play

League play for the $425,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West entered its second week today and will run until July 26.
After week one, Cloud9 are in first place with 213 points in 15 matches. Futbolist and Loops Esports are not far behind in second and third positions, respectively.
The week has been divided into two parts: the weekday play and the Super Weekend. The weekday play will decide the 16 teams that will get to play in the Super Weekend.
The Super Weekend rankings get carried over each week and there will be three weeks of league play. The top 16 teams will then advance to the PMWL West finals from Aug. 6 to 9, where the winner will walk away with $100,000.
Here is the schedule for week two of the PMWL West season zero league play. Five matches will be played per day.
- Tuesday, July 21: Weekday play
- Wednesday, July 22: Weekday play
The top 16 teams out of 20 from the weekday play will get to play in the Super Weekend.
- Friday, July 24: Super Weekend
- Saturday, July 25: Super Weekend
- Sunday, July 26: Super Weekend
Here are the overall rankings and the scoreboards for each match of week two of the PMWL West season zero league play. The scores are being updated daily.
Overall rankings for weekday play
Here are the overall rankings for the first weekday of the PMWL West after five matches.
Scoreboard per match (Weekday play)
Here are the scoreboards for each match of the first weekday in the PMWL West.