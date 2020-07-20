Cloud9 sit in first after week one of PMWL West league play

The team has gotten a comfortable lead after the first week.

Cloud9 lead the rankings table after the first week of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West season zero league stage, which finished today. Play will continue for another three weeks until Aug. 2, when the top 16 teams will advance to the finals of the $425,000 World League.

Cloud9 earned two chicken dinners throughout the super weekend. In terms of the number of kills, the team is in the third position with 80 kills. Cloud9 was the most consistent team throughout the week, however, and got 133 placement points, which powered them to 213 total points. They are now 30 points ahead of second-place Futbolist.

Related: Scores and standings for week one of the PMWL West season zero league play

Futbolist, the sole Turkish team in the PMWL, got three chicken dinners, the most by any team in the league stage so far. With 82 kills, the team accumulated 183 total points. Futbolist will be looking to be more consistent next week to close the gap on Cloud9.

Loops Esports, the Americas’ first seed, managed to come in third place. The team is tied in points with Dreameaters with both squads sitting at 179 points. As Loops Esports has more kills, the team placed third.

While every team participating in the first week have received $1,000, the top three have received a bonus as well:

First place: Cloud9 ($2,000)

Second place: Futbolist ($1,000)

Third place: Loops Esports ($500)

Here are the overall standings for the super weekend of the PMWL East season zero league play so far.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

The league stage of the PMWL West will resume on July 21 at 2pm CT.