Scores and standings for week one of the PMWL West season zero league play

The first week for the league play of the $425,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero kicked off on July 14. After three weeks of league play till Aug. 2, the top 16 teams will make it to the PMWL finals, where the winner will walk away with $100,000.

The league stage is split into two: the weekdays’ play and the Super Weekend. Here is the schedule for the weekdays’ play.

July 14 (Tuesday): Five matches

July 15 (Wednesday): Five matches

The top 16 teams based on these two days’ results will qualify for the Super Weekend. The Super Weekend will grant crucial qualification points to the PMWL finals.

Here is the super weekend schedule.

July 17 (Friday): Five matches

July 18 (Saturday): Five matches

July 19 (Sunday): Five matches

Here are the scoreboards and the rankings for the first week of the league play in the PMWL West season zero. The scores will be updated daily.

Overall Rankings for the Weekdays play

Here are the overall rankings for the first weekdays’ play of the PMWL West. The top 16 teams have made it to the week one super weekend.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per Match (Weekdays play)

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the first weekdays’ play in the PMWL West.

Day two

Match five – Vikendi (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Erangel (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Vikendi (Groups A, B, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Day one

Match five – Erangel (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Vikendi (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Erangel (Groups A, B, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent