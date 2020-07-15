Scores and standings for week one of the PMWL East season zero league play

The league play of the $425,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East season zero will happen from July 14 to Aug. 2 and will be split into three weeks. A total of 20 teams will be competing to make it to the PMWL finals, where the winner will walk away with $100,000.

The league play has been divided into two stages: weekdays and the super weekend. Teams will compete on Tuesday and Wednesday to make it to the Super Weekend.

The 16-team Super Weekend will be held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The results of the Super Weekend will decide which teams will make it to the finals of the World League.

Five matches will be played per day of the weekdays and the super weekend.

Here are the scoreboards and the rankings for the first week of the league play in the PMWL East season zero. The scores are being updated daily.

Overall Rankings for the Weekdays play

Here are the overall rankings for the first weekdays’ play of the PMWL East. The weekdays’ play has ended with the top 16 teams making it to the week one super weekend.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per Match (Weekdays play)

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the first weekdays’ play in the PMWL East.

Day two

Match five – Vikendi (Groups B, C, D, E)

Match four – Erangel (Groups A, C, D, E)

Match three – Vikendi (Groups A, B, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Day one

Match five – Erangel (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Vikendi (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Erangel (Groups A, B, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Vikendi (Groups A, B, C, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups A, B, C, D)

Screengrab via Tencent