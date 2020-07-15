Here are the 16 qualified teams for the first Super Weekend of the PMWL East season zero

The 16 teams that will play in the first Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero have been locked in. It’ll be played from July 17 to 19.

League play of the PMWL is going on right now with 20 teams competing. The teams have to play on every Tuesday and Wednesday to have a chance to make it to the Super Weekend of that week. There will be three weeks in the league play.

The rankings of the matches played on Tuesday and Wednesday get reset every week. The Super Weekend rankings, on the other hand, get carried over for every subsequent week. These standings determine which teams will compete in the finals of the first World League. The detailed format for the event can be found here.

Here are the 16 teams that have qualified for the week one Super Weekend of the PMWL season zero East:

Orange Rock Esports

Bigetron Red Aliens

BOX Gaming

NoChance Team

Valdus The Murder

Yoodo Gank

GXR Celtz

RRQ Athena

King of Gamers Club

Megastars

SyngerGE

TSM-Entity

Team Secret

Team IND

T1

Reject Scarlet

The teams will play a total of 15 matches between July 17 to 19, with five games being played per day. All matches will be livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel starting at 7am CT.