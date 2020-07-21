Scores and standings for week 2 of PMWL East season zero

Week two of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East season zero is underway. It’ll take place from July 21 to 26.

Twenty teams will compete throughout the week to qualify for the Super Weekend. The Super Weekend is important because its rankings will determine the 16 teams that make it to the PMWL finals.

RRQ Athena sit in first after the first Super Weekend of the league stage of the PMWL East. Reigning world champions Bigetron RA aren’t far behind, though, and will be looking to overtake RRQ this weekend.

Here’s the schedule for week two of the PMWL East season zero league stage:

Tuesday, July 21: Weekday play

Wednesday, July 22: Weekday play

The top 16 teams from the weekday play will advance to the Super Weekend.

Friday, July 24: Super Weekend

Saturday, July 25: Super Weekend

Sunday, July 26: Super Weekend

Five matches will be played per day on each day of the second week. Fans can learn more about the detailed format of the PMWL here.

There’s also a weekly prize pool of $3,500 up for grabs in the league stage. This will be divided between the top three teams of the week.

Overall rankings for weekday play

Here are the overall rankings for the first weekday of the PMWL East after five matches.

Screengrab via Tencent

Scoreboard per match (Weekday play)

Here are the scoreboards for each match of the first weekday in the PMWL East.

Day one

Match five – Erangel (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match four – Sanhok (Groups A, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match three – Erangel (Groups A, B, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match two – Sanhok (Groups A, B, C, E)

Screengrab via Tencent

Match one – Erangel (Groups B, C, D, E)

Screengrab via Tencent