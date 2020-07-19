RRQ Athena lead after week one of the PMWL East league play

RRQ Athena is leading the rankings table after the first week of the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero East. The team picked up two chicken dinners along with 99 kills in the super weekend.

Bigetron Red Aliens, the reigning world champions, finished in second place. Even though the team was more consistent than RRQ, it only got 73 kills which caused the Indonesian first seeds to fall to second place.

Related: Scores and standings for week one of the PMWL East season zero league play

The Indian first seeds, GXR Celtz came in third during the first week. The team got the final chicken dinner of the first week on Erangel. With 105 place points and 63 kills, the team accumulated 168 points, just seven ahead of the fourth-placed Yoodo Gank.

All 20 teams of the PMWL East season zero have received $1,000 for playing in the first week. RRQ Athena, Bigetron Red Aliens, and GXR Celtz have bagged $2,000, $1,000, and $5,000 respectively for finishing in the top three.

Here are the overall standings for PMWL season zero super weekend so far:

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

Here are the top 10 players of the PMWL so far:

Screengrab via Tencent

The top 16 teams from the super weekend standings of the league play will move on to the PMWL East season zero finals where the winner will walk away with $100,000.

The PMWL East season zero will now resume on July 21 at 7am CT with the second weekdays’ play.