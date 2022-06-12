Riot Games partnering with Game Pass, releasing games and bonuses to the subscription service on PC and console

In an unexpected announcement at the start of today’s Microsoft and Bethesda Games Showcase, Riot Games is making its way into Game Pass.

Game Pass owners will soon be able to enjoy the worlds of multiple Riot titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Legends of Runeterra. The trailer specified that this crossover will be released this winter for both PC and console, though Microsoft did not specify details.

Through Game Pass, players of each game will enjoy plentiful bonuses. These bonuses will help players get a head start in all Riot titles and quickly give them the chance to explore all that these games have to offer.

Game Pass owners will have all champions unlocked in League of Legends and Wild Rift. This includes the most recent champion to release in League, Bel’Veth, though players should be aware that Wild Rift’s cast of characters is much smaller.

VALORANT players will have all agents unlocked with Game Pass, allowing them to bypass the grind of every agent’s contract. It is unclear if players will also receive all the rewards associated with completing the contracts.

In Legends of Runeterra, players will unlock the Foundations set for free. Meanwhile, in Teamfight Tactics, players can choose from a selection of unlocked Little Legends to play as, though specifics are not yet known.

More information on this collaboration between Riot Games and Game Pass is expected to be revealed as the year continues. The games and bonuses are expected to release this winter for PC and console, though it is unclear how many PC-only Riot games will be available on console.