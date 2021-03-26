Riot Games hints at world championship for Wild Rift in 2021

It will happen at the end of the year.

In its first year of release, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Riot’s new MOBA for Android and iOS, may get a world championship.

Riot Games Japan revealed today its esports plans for the country in 2021. There will be three tournaments for the game in Japan this year. One of these will be an invitational, while the other two will feature open qualifiers.

The winner of the final Wild Rift tournament in Japan, the name of which is yet to be decided, will qualify for the World Championship. The regional Japanese tournament will happen from July to October 2021, indicating the world championship would happen after this.

More details about the Wild Rift World Championship 2021 will likely be revealed in the coming months.

Just like in other regions, Riot has partnered with a local esports company to organize Wild Rift esports competitions. In Japan, it has tied up with esports brand X-MOMENT, which is owned by mobile phone operator NTT DoCoMo.

The Wild Rift Invitational for Japan will happen on April 24 with eight invited teams. It has a prize pool of 1.5 million yen (about $13,730) and will be held online.

The second tournament for Wild Rift in Japan will begin on May 29. Registrations for this open-for-all competition will be open from April 26 to May 10. It will also be held online and has a prize pool of 3 million yen (about $27,460).

Following this, the regional Wild Rift tournament for Japan will happen with a huge prize pool of 9 million yen (about $82,390). From July to October, teams will compete through the qualifiers and the online playoffs to make it to the final. The final has been planned as an offline event.

