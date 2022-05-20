Sixteen teams are competing in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship Spring 2022 from May 19 to 22 for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and the title of champions.

The top teams from the South Asia Championship will advance to a Mid-Season Championship. While Tencent hasn’t confirmed what this is yet, it’s likely the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) 2022, which was revealed recently.

The 16 teams will play 24 matches across the four days to decide a champion. Six matches will take place per day on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. Here are the overall standings and scoreboard per match of the PMPL South Asia Spring Championship 2022. The results are being updated daily.

Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings after six matches.

Scoreboard per match

May 19 (Day one)

Match one: Erangel

Match two: Miramar

Match three: Erangel

Match four: Sanhok

Match five: Erangel

Match six: Miramar