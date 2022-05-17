How to watch the PMPL South Asia Spring Championship 2022

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Spring Championship 2022 will happen from May 19 to 22. The top 16 teams from the region will be competing for a share of the $150,000 prize pool and the title of champions.

The top teams from here will qualify for an international midseason championship. While it hasn’t been officially revealed what this is yet, Tencent recently confirmed that the PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) is returning in 2022. Top teams will likely advance to this competition.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL South Asia Spring Championship.

Format

The teams will play 24 matches across four days to crown a champion, according to Liquipedia.

Six matches will take place each day. The points distribution is as follows: First place: 15 points Second place: 12 points Third place: 10 points Fourth place: Eight points Fifth place: Six points Sixth place: Four points Seventh place: Two points Eighth to 12th place: One point 13th to 16th place: Zero points Per kill: One point



Teams

The top 10 teams from the PMPL South Asia and the top six from the PMPL Pakistan have made it to the championship. They are as follows:

PMPL South Asia Stalwart Esports Deadeyes Guys Trained to Kill IHC Esports JyanMaara Skylightz Gaming SEAL Esports DRS Gaming High Voltage Phantom Esports

PMPL Pakistan 52xRage Esports Team TUF SALTxi8 Esports The Grounders R3GICIDE FreeStyle



Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube and Facebook channels. The stream will begin at 7:30am CT each day.