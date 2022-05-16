PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) returning in 2022

The PUBG Mobile World Invitational (PMWI) is set to return in 2022, the Twitter account for PUBG Mobile Esports confirmed.

When Tencent announced the official roadmap for 2022, there wasn’t any mention of the PMWI. Instead, the company had said that a “Mid-Season Championship” will take place in June. It seems that this championship is the PMWI.

In the tweet, Tencent said that “exciting news” will be coming in June. It was also revealed that Sony Xperia will be the official smartphone partner for the Invitational. This means that players will likely have to use a Sony Xperia smartphone when competing in the PMWI. No other details have been revealed yet.

Top teams from the PMPL Spring Regional Championships will likely advance to the PMWI. These are taking place in May and June and are split into five regions: South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, European, and the Americas. With the last of these concluding on June 12, the PMWI should happen after this.

Related: Here is the schedule for the PMPL Spring Regional Championships

The PMWI was first introduced last year. Its first edition featured a total charity prize pool of $3 million. It was conducted in collaboration with Gamers Without Borders and the prize money was distributed to charities of the teams’ choices. The PMWI 2021 was held separately for the Eastern and Western regions. It’s unclear if the 2022 edition will also follow a similar format.