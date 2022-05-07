Here is the schedule for the PMPL Spring Regional Championships

Tencent has revealed the schedule for the spring championships in the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL). All regional PMPLs lead on into the championship from where teams can qualify for global competitions.

There are five championships around the world, which all Pro Leagues feed into. They will take place in May and June. The complete schedule for the PMPL Spring Championship is as follows.

PMPL Americas Championship

Schedule: May 26 to 29

Regions: PMPL Brazil, PMPL LATAM, and PMPL North America.

PMPL European Championship

Schedule: May 19 to 22

Regions: PMPL Turkey and PMPL Western Europe.

PMPL Middle East and Africa Championship

Schedule: May 26 to 29

Regions: PMPL Arabia and PMPL Africa

PMPL Southeast Asia Championship

Schedule: June 10 to 12

Regions: PMPL Indonesia, PMPL Vietnam, PMPL Thailand, and PMPL MY/SG/PH

PMPL South Asia Championship

Schedule: May 19 to 22

Regions: PMPL South Asia and PMPL Pakistan

The spring split of the PUBG Mobile esports roadmap in 2022 will culminate with the newly introduced Mid-Season Championship (MSC). Top teams from the regional championships will advance to the event, but no details about it have been revealed at the time of writing.