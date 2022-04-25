All teams who have qualified for the PMPL SEA Championship Spring 2022

The Spring Split of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) SEA Championship 2022 will happen in June with the top teams from across the region competing.

In 2022, the tournament has adopted a new format and is split into the play-ins and the championship. The top three teams from each of the PMPL regions in SEA, namely the PMPL Thailand, PMPL Indonesia, PMPL MY/SG/PH, and PMPL Vietnam have made it directly to the championship and will be joined by the top three teams of the play-in stage.

The play-ins, on the other hand, will feature teams placed fourth to sixth place in each PMPL region in SEA. Additionally, the top four teams from the upcoming Asia Pacific Cup will also compete in the play-ins.

Thus, a total of 16 teams will compete in both stages, the SEA Championship, and the play-ins. The format, prize pool, and schedule haven’t been revealed yet. Teams from here will likely advance to the Mid-Season Championship (MSC), a new international event in the PUBG Mobile esports calendar. Currently, no details about it have been revealed either.

Here are all the teams that have qualified for the PMPL SEA Championship and the play-ins. This article will be updated as more teams make it to the event.

SEA Championship

Defending champions

Team Secret

PMPL Thailand

Vampire Esports

Bacon Time

TEM

PMPL Indonesia

ION Esports

EVOS

RRQ RYU

PMPL MY/SG/PH

Yoodo Alliance x 4Rivals

Dingoz Esports

Farang Lejund

PMPL Vietnam

Box Gaming

D’Xavier

BN United

Play-in stage

The top three teams from the play-ins will advance to the SEA Championship. The 16 teams that will be competing in this are as follows.

PMPL Thailand

Hail Esports

The Infinity

FaZe Clan

PMPL Indonesia

Bigetron RA

NFT Esports

Voin Esports

PMPL MY/SG/PH

HomeBois

Genexus

RSG

PMPL Vietnam

Talent Esports

Like Glue Gaming

Eagle Esport

Asia Pacific Cup