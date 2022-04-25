All teams who have qualified for the PMPL SEA Championship Spring 2022

The Spring Split of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) SEA Championship 2022 will happen in June with the top teams from across the region competing.
In 2022, the tournament has adopted a new format and is split into the play-ins and the championship. The top three teams from each of the PMPL regions in SEA, namely the PMPL Thailand, PMPL Indonesia, PMPL MY/SG/PH, and PMPL Vietnam have made it directly to the championship and will be joined by the top three teams of the play-in stage.
The play-ins, on the other hand, will feature teams placed fourth to sixth place in each PMPL region in SEA. Additionally, the top four teams from the upcoming Asia Pacific Cup will also compete in the play-ins.
Thus, a total of 16 teams will compete in both stages, the SEA Championship, and the play-ins. The format, prize pool, and schedule haven’t been revealed yet. Teams from here will likely advance to the Mid-Season Championship (MSC), a new international event in the PUBG Mobile esports calendar. Currently, no details about it have been revealed either.
Here are all the teams that have qualified for the PMPL SEA Championship and the play-ins. This article will be updated as more teams make it to the event.
SEA Championship
Defending champions
- Team Secret
PMPL Thailand
- Vampire Esports
- Bacon Time
- TEM
PMPL Indonesia
- ION Esports
- EVOS
- RRQ RYU
PMPL MY/SG/PH
- Yoodo Alliance x 4Rivals
- Dingoz Esports
- Farang Lejund
PMPL Vietnam
- Box Gaming
- D’Xavier
- BN United
Play-in stage
The top three teams from the play-ins will advance to the SEA Championship. The 16 teams that will be competing in this are as follows.
PMPL Thailand
- Hail Esports
- The Infinity
- FaZe Clan
PMPL Indonesia
- Bigetron RA
- NFT Esports
- Voin Esports
PMPL MY/SG/PH
- HomeBois
- Genexus
- RSG
PMPL Vietnam
- Talent Esports
- Like Glue Gaming
- Eagle Esport
Asia Pacific Cup
- The top four teams of the Asia Pacific will be determined between April 29 to May 1.