All teams qualified for the PMPL South Asian Championship Spring 2022

The spring season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Championship will begin in May. Sixteen teams from the region will be competing to become the South Asian champion.

The top teams from the South Asia Championship will likely advance to the PUBG Mobile Mid-Season Championship (MSC) 2022. The MSC is a new mid-year international event in the roadmap for PUBG Mobile esports. Currently, no details have been revealed.

The exact schedule and format for the South Asia Championship haven’t been announced either. Tencent had confirmed earlier this month that the championship will kick off sometime in May.

Here are the 16 teams in the PMPL South Asia Championship. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

PMPL South Asia

The top 10 teams of the PMPL South Asia Spring have booked a ticket to the Championship.

Stalwart Esports

Deadeyes Guys

Trained to Kill

IHC Esports

JyanMaara

Skylightz Gaming

SEAL Esports

DRS Gaming

High Voltage

Phantom Esports

PMPL Pakistan

The top six teams from the inaugural season of the PMPL Pakistan will also be competing in the South Asia Championship.