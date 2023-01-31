Respawn pulls plug on Apex Mobile less than a year after its global release

The mobile version of Apex Legends is being shut down in a few months, less than a year after its initial release, Respawn Entertainment announced today.

Today begins a 90-day window before the game is being sunset for good on May 1, the company revealed. In a blog post, Respawn explained the decision and also said there will be no refunds given for any purchases made in the game.

We have made the decision to sunset Apex Legends Mobile.



We're sure you have a lot of questions. For more information on where things are at currently, including an FAQ, please read the blog below.https://t.co/Yjr4EOJnTq pic.twitter.com/4k3dGzOL12 — Respawn (@Respawn) January 31, 2023

“At Respawn, we aim to provide players with games that are consistently outstanding. Following a strong start, the content pipeline for Apex Legends Mobile has begun to fall short of that bar for quality, quantity, and cadence,” Respawn said. “It is for this reason, after months of working with our development partner, that we have made the mutual decision to sunset our mobile game. Although disappointing, we are proud of the game we launched, are grateful for the support of the Apex Legends community, and are confident that this is the right decision for players.”

Apex Legends Mobile first launched on May 17, 2022. It included exclusive content like legends Rhapsody and Fade, but also had classic maps and weapons that are available in Apex Legends.

Respawn posted a FAQ on the blog post, confirming that no refunds will be given for any real money purchases made in Apex Mobile “per the terms of the EA User Agreement.”

“Our love for the Apex universe and our players remains unchanged,” Respawn said. “We look forward to exploring this universe, its characters, and its stories along with you. In the meantime, we appreciate your continued support and patience as we navigate these next steps.”

Legends like Rhapsody and Fade were previously announced to be “mobile first,” but no PC release dates were confirmed. These plans could change things, but for now, the mobile version of the battle royale is no more.