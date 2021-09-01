PUBG: New State pre-registrations begin in India

The game will be coming soon in the South Asian country as well.

Pre-registrations for Krafton’s latest battle royale game PUBG: New State have kicked off in India. Players from the country can pre-register for the title on the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

When the game was announced in February 2021, pre-registrations weren’t open in India, which led to speculation in the community that the game won’t be releasing in the country. During the announcement today, Krafton addressed the delay and simply said that it “needed some time to prepare.”

An official release date for the game hasn’t been released yet. Krafton has said that the game will be launching globally in 2021, though.

PUBG: New State looks similar to Tencent’s PUBG Mobile but has many differences. It takes place in the futuristic city of Troi, which is eight by eight kilometers in size (same as Erangel in PUBG). There are also a lot of differences in terms of vehicles, weapons, in-game mechanics, and more.

Yesterday, Krafton revealed some of PUBG: New State’s lore with the Fall of Troi video on YouTube. The events of the video happen six hours before the collapse of Troi.

PUBG: New State’s second alpha test recently concluded as well. It took place from Aug. 27 to 29 for select users across Asia and North Africa. The game is inching closer to a release.