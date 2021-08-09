It's coming for selected regions in Asia and MENA later this month.

PUBG: New State’s second alpha test will be available to players in Asia and MENA on Aug. 27, Krafton confirmed in a blog post yesterday.

New State is set in the year 2051, years after the original version of the game. It takes place in the city of Troi, which is eight by eight kilometers in size (same as Erangel in PUBG). The game feels similar to PUBG Mobile but Krafton said it will be making the graphics more visually appealing. It also has a lot of additional features such as vehicles, weapon customization options, and more.

PUBG: New State is expected to release in September 2021, according to a report by TechM Korea. Krafton hasn’t officially announced a release date yet outside of saying it’s coming later this year.

Here is everything you need to know about PUBG: New State’s second alpha test. This is the first time players on iOS will be able to play the new battle royale game. All data from this test will be deleted after its completion.

The application page for the Second Alpha Test is now open!

Join us to make the game better by participating in the test



Regions

Unlike the initial test, the second alpha will be held across several countries in Asia, Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

Asia

Cambodia

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Japan

Laos

Macao

Malaysia

Maldives

Myanmar

Nepal

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Chinese Taipei

Thailand

MENA

Bahrain

Egypt

Iraq

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Yemen

Schedule

Players can currently register for the alpha test on the official website. The selected users will be announced later. The exact schedule for it is:

Registrations: Aug. 9 to 23

Alpha testers selection: Aug. 26

Pre-downloads: Aug. 26 and 27

Alpha test: Aug. 27 to 29

During the pre-download period, the selected alpha testers will only be able to download the game. It will only be playable from Aug. 27 onwards.

How to register for PUBG: New State’s alpha test?

If you are in one of the regions for the game’s second alpha test, you can register for it on the official website. Here is how to do so:

Go to PUBG: New State’s website. Click on the “Apply for the alpha test” option. On the new page that opens, read through the terms and conditions and confirm them. Once you’ve done this, click on the Apply for the iOS alpha test” or “Apply for the Android alpha test” options based on your device. You will be required to enter the email address which is linked to Apple’s App Store or the Google Play Store. Once you’ve entered the email address, click on apply.

If you get selected for the test, an email will be sent to the address that you applied with on Aug. 26.

If PUBG: New State’s second alpha test isn’t coming to your region, don’t worry. You can currently pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store. Pre-registration will begin for iOS later this month as well. All pre-registrars will get a permanent vehicle skin on the game’s release.