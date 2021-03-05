PUBG: New State crosses 5 million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store

One of the hottest games dropping into Android and iOS devices later this year is PUBG: New State. The battle royale title by Krafton’s PUBG Studio will adopt a modern take on the battle royale genre.

The hype for the title is undoubtedly present. The game was announced on Feb. 25, and just a little over a week later has crossed five million pre-registrations on the Google Play Store. PUBG: New State made this announcement through a tweet and said that more “exclusive information” will be coming soon.

Related: How to pre-register for PUBG: New State on mobile

You did it! We did it! Thanks to our AMAZING community, we’ve hit over 5 million pre-registrations on Google Play within a week! 🙏



We're excited to share more exclusive info soon, so keep an eye on our social channels and spread the word! 👀#pubgnewstate #pubgns #newstate pic.twitter.com/gBrtPism6c — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) March 5, 2021

Currently, pre-registrations for the game are open on the Google Play Store for users around the world except for Vietnam, India, and China. Pre-registrations on iOS will be launching at a later date, PUBG Studio said.

PUBG: New State is set in 2051 where “years have passed since the original game.” The game’s battleground is called Troi which is an 8×8 kilometers map—the same as Erangel in the original PUBG.

Image via Krafton

PUBG Studio has said that the game will conserve the original experience that players love with several new additions as well. This includes a weapon customization feature, combat rolls, drones, ballistic shields, and more. Players will also spot a lot of new vehicles in the mobile game.

PUBG Studio hasn’t announced a release date for the game yet. The developers have said that the free-to-play title will be launching in 2021, though.