Be the first to know when you will be able to get your hands on the game.

PUBG: New State is the next game of the PUBG license, Krafton and PUBG Corp. revealed yesterday. Although neither a release date nor window have yet to be announced, players can already pre-register for the game on Google Play Store for when it releases later in the year.

Pre-registration will allow the fans to be notified as soon as a beta test or early version of the game is available for download on the platform if there is any, or when the game will be officially released.

PUBG: New State will be available on iOS and Android at launch. It will also be a free-to-play battle royale game, but is entirely developed with the mobile platform in mind contrary to PUBG Mobile, which is an adaptation of the initial PC version.

The next game will feature customizable weapons, more movement features, drones, new vehicles, ballistic shields, a factions system, and other gameplay features to enhance the game experience.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

How to pre-register for PUBG: New State on mobile?

On Android, it’s simple to pre-register for the next PUBG battle royale game. All you have to do is open the Google Play Store app, type the name of the game on the search bar, and select “Pre-register,” then confirm.

Screengrab via Google

You can pre-register from PC, too. Simply access the game’s official page on the Google Play store website and pre-register with your Google account linked to your games on mobile.

After confirming the pre-registration, you can check the option box to install the game automatically as soon as it will be available.

If you’re on iOS, however, it’s currently impossible to pre-register for the game. Stay tuned for more information to know when the pre-registration will be available on the platform.

PUBG: New State will release later in the year on mobile platforms.