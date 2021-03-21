PUBG Mobile unveils collaboration with Godzilla vs. Kong movie

PUBG Mobile is partnering up with the upcoming action film, Godzilla vs. Kong, Tecnent announced during the game’s third-anniversary party today.

Adam Wingard, the director of the movie, said that as a part of the collaboration, a “brand new mode will be available” in PUBG Mobile. In this mode, players will have an encounter with both monsters, Godzilla and Kong.

Details about this mode or its release date weren’t revealed. It could be coming soon to the game as Godzilla vs. Kong will hit theatres internationally on March 24 and in the U.S. on March 31. Based on its synopsis, the movie features Godzilla and Kong battling it out while humanity attempts to wipe out the beasts and take back the planet.

During the third-anniversary party today, Tencent also revealed the Karakin map will be coming to PUBG Mobile on April 7. The 2×2 kilometers map will be the game’s sixth classic map.

PUBG Mobile was released in March 2018 and celebrated its third anniversary today. The celebrations featured live performances by popular DJs Alesso, Lost Frequencies, and R3HAB. Alesso’s “Going Dumb,” Lost Frequencies’ “Rise,” and R3HAB’s “Stars Align” were debuted as new singles during the party.