PUBG Mobile crosses one billion downloads

The game has achieved this feat in three years.

PUBG Mobile has surpassed one billion downloads worldwide, Tencent announced during the game’s third-anniversary party on YouTube today.

PUBG Mobile was released globally in March 2018. The game became an instant hit and has been steadily growing ever since. Tencent has been keeping fans engaged with a constant outflow of new content that includes modes, maps, and more.

Three years later, the game has crossed the billion mark in terms of downloads across Android and iOS. Besides this, Tencent also unveiled the 2×2 kilometers Karakin map and a collaboration with the Godzilla vs. Kong movie today.

With the immense success of PUBG Mobile, Krafton recently announced a new mobile battle royale title in the PUBG universe. PUBG: New State is set in 2051, years after the original PUBG Mobile game. It features futuristic weapons and vehicles. The game will be released on Android and iOS later this year.

For the third-anniversary party, PUBG Mobile teamed up with popular DJs Alesso, Lost Frequencies, and R3HAB for a live performance. The three DJs debuted new singles in the performance. Alesso’s “Going Dumb,” Lost Frequencies’ “Rise,” and R3HAB’s “Stars Align” were revealed during the party today.

Players will be able to see clips of the DJs’ live performance on the spawn island and cheer park in PUBG Mobile.

The three singles, along with K-pop group BLACKPINK’s remix version of “DDU-DU DDU-DU” will be also released into the game. These can be heard through the PUBG Mobile Music feature which was added with patch 1.3 earlier this month.