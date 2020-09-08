PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season 2 will begin on Sept. 22

Season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas will begin on Sept. 22, Tencent announced today. It will run until Oct. 25, according to Liquipedia.

The PMPL will be livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels. The stream will begin at 6pm CT on Sept. 22. The league will likely be played online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: Everything we know about the PUBG Mobile Global Championship season zero

In the previous season, there were only 20 teams in the PMPL Americas. This has been increased to 24 teams for the second season. The top 12 teams of the previous season have received a direct invite to the event. Four teams from each of the following PUBG Mobile Club Opens (PMCO) have also qualified:

PMCO North America fall split

PMCO Brazil fall split

PMCO LATAM fall split

The complete list of teams in the second season of the PMPL Americas can be read here.

Related: How to download PUBG Mobile’s version 1.0 with New Erangel

While the format hasn’t been announced, the teams will likely be split into groups with 16 teams playing a single match. The best teams from the PMPL Americas will qualify for season zero of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2020 which will begin in late November.