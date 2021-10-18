PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 will feature 40 teams competing for $6 million

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 will feature 40 teams from around the globe competing for the title of world champions and a share of the prize pool, the Weibo account of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) revealed today.

The PMGC 2021 is scheduled to begin on Nov. 30 and will last until January 2022. Tencent previously said it would take place across a four-week league stage and the finals. The increase in teams could result in some changes to the format, however.

With 40 teams competing and a $6 million prize pool, this will become the biggest event in PUBG Mobile esports’ history. The exact slot distribution across different regions hasn’t been revealed yet.

The PEL, which is an esports league for PUBG Mobile’s Chinese version called Peacekeeper Elite, also announced that the Peacekeeper Elite Championship (PEC) 2021 has been canceled. The PEC was scheduled to take place on July 31 but was postponed due to health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PEC features teams from around the world competing in the game’s Chinese version. From China, Tong Jia Bao (TJB) Esports had qualified for the event. Due to the cancellation, TJB will now directly qualify for the PMGC 2021.

Besides TJB, the top two teams from the PEL will qualify for the PMGC from China. There are four seasons of the PEL in 2021, and the two teams with the most championship points after the competition ends will make it to the Global Championship. TJB are currently sitting in second place and if they qualify, the third-place team will secure this spot.

The fourth and last season of the PEL this year will begin on Oct. 21 and will happen until Nov. 28.