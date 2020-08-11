PUBG Mobile Esports to host international women’s tournament in Southeast Asia

PUBG Mobile Esports Thailand confirmed on its official Facebook page today an international women’s tournament featuring several countries in Southeast Asia.

Regional tournaments exclusive to women will be held across SEA. Top teams from here will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Ladies SEA. This will happen on Sept. 5 and 6 as an online competition.

Registrations for the PMPL Thailand season two “That’s My Girls” tournament will be open from Aug. 12 to 15 for up to 64 teams. The prize pool for this tournament competition is over $3,000 and will feature a live finals at the True Digital Park in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 64 teams will be divided into four groups of 16 teams each. They will play three matches on Erangel, Miramar, and Vikendi during the group stage on Aug. 16 and 17. The top four teams from each group will move on to the finals from Aug. 21 to 23 at the True Digital Park where six matches will be played.

For the online stages, all players will have to download an application from Tencent which will be able to record “audio, images, games, and other information.” This will be used to confirm the identity of the participating players.

The top three teams from the finals will move on to the PMPL Ladies SEA. Additionally, one more team featuring the four most popular players will be selected for the international competition. These four players will be decided by voting on the PUBG Mobile Esports Facebook page.

The PMPL Ladies SEA will likely feature teams from Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia. PUBG Mobile Esports has already unveiled season two of the PMPL Ladies for Indonesia which has a similar format to Thailand’s pro league. The remaining countries should announce their own ladies’ tournament soon.

The PMPL Ladies SEA will be the first international PUBG Mobile esports competition that had open qualifiers exclusively for female players.