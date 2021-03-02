Pokémon Unite will reportedly feature a battle pass

The next mobile game in the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Unite, has entered a new beta phase in Canada and players have started sharing its content and their first impressions of the game.

Centro Pokémon, a Pokémon website that’s often accurate with its leaks, recently leaked an image of a battle pass in the menu of Pokémon Unite. It features a premium version that can be bought with gold coupons and a free version with half the rewards.

Pokémon Unite Battle Pass pic.twitter.com/yHOwHHBejm — Centro Pokémon LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) March 2, 2021

The premium version gifts cosmetic items that might be exclusive, on top of the items in the free version. The image also features a “Missions” tab, which will likely reward XP to unlock battle pass levels upon completion.

A gameplay video was shared, too. It shows fast-paced gameplay with waves of Aipom minions to destroy, three skill shots per Pokémon, and dynamic background music. The map is made of two lanes and a jungle, with two control points per lane to defend the ultimate objective.

Although some elements of the game have been shown by players, it’s forbidden by the game’s Terms of Service, which means some bans are likely on their way.

Related: How to download Pokémon Unite APK, iOS, and Switch

Pokémon Unite is a free-to-play MOBA game that will launch on mobile and Nintendo Switch. It’s developed both by The Pokémon Company and TiMi Studios, which is owned by Tencent Games. Its first beta version was launched in China and it’s recently opened in Canada.

The publisher has yet to reveal a window of release or a date of beta launch in other regions and on other platforms aside from Android, though.