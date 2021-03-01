How to download Pokemon Unite APK, iOS, and Switch

While the release date of Pokémon Unite has not been announced, new players are getting their hands on the game in the next beta, which is rolling out to players in Canada now.

Unite is a free-to-start game MOBA that will be release on mobile and Nintendo Switch, but up until this point, we have only seen brief updates from the developers at TiMi Studios and The Pokémon Company.

Unfortunately, this a very limited beta. Only players in Canada can access it without needing to use multiple workarounds or a VPN that might not actually work. It is also not available for download on PC, Switch, or mobile devices that don’t have an Android operating system, meaning no access for iOS users even if they are in the region.

If you have an Android device and live in Canada, all you need to do to register for the Unite beta is go to the Google Play Store and search for the game by its title. From there, you’ll be able to register as long as you fit the criteria for the beta, which as of now, requires you be at least 16 years old and a Canadian resident.

Most of what we know about the game outside of the initial reveal have come out of the previous Chinese betas, which have revealed things like new playable Pokémon, costumes, and more gameplay. Outside of more leaks, we won’t be seeing much about this beta either since taking pictures and video is forbidden through the game’s Terms of Service in this form.

Any captured footage or images get instantly watermarked with your in-game user ID, so sharing it will lead to your account being banned from accessing the game, though that hasn’t stopped some players from uploading to YouTube and various social media.