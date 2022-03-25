Pokémon UNITE teases 2 upcoming playable Pokémon for April and beyond

The release of Duraludon in Pokémon UNITE was just the beginning of what is set to be a busy two months for the MOBA. Two more Pokémon appear to be joining the battle as playable characters in April.

A new in-game teaser within Pokémon UNITE depicts Duraludon looking over a case file of two mysterious Pokémon, both of which are set to join the growing cast of playable Pokémon soon. While the case file provides evidence that the first Pokémon to be released in April is an All-Rounder, there is little known about who the second creature may be.

Recent data mines found that this All-Rounder may be the Aqua Rabbit Pokémon, Azumarill, who first appeared in Pokémon Gold and Silver. Azumarill would likely have access to a plethora of Water-type moves that, due to its presence as an All-Rounder, will offer it some methods of protection as well as deal notable damage. The snapshots in this tease showcase a Pokémon’s blue arms, which point to this release being Azumarill, though it may be possible that another Pokémon takes its spot.

There are little to no clues on who the other Pokémon joining the cast of Pokémon UNITE will be since all of the information is listed as “confidential.” The case file provides a small description of the Pokémon, saying “photos are being taken. This Pokémon is getting active around the neighborhood lately.”

Interestingly, the case file includes multiple pictures of the musical stage that stars as the centerpiece of this season’s battle pass alongside Sylveon. This could mean that the next Pokémon is known for making music, such as Kricketune or Meloetta, or they may just be there to advertise the pass.

More details regarding who these next two Pokémon to join Pokémon UNITE are will likely be revealed in the coming weeks. The All-Rounder is slated to “appear in April,” though no details have been given.