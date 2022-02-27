Duraludon to join Pokémon UNITE as a playable Pokémon

As part of the Pokémon Presents presentation celebrating the series’ 26th anniversary, updates for many titles across various platforms were detailed. One of the games receiving some love is the MOBA title Pokémon UNITE, which will soon see a familiar face from the Galar region joining the battle.

Duraludon, the Alloy Pokémon, will soon be joining the growing cast of playable Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE. The presentation did not specify as to what role Duraludon would take in the game, but in-game teasers of the next playable Pokémon indicate that Duraludon may be an Attacker.

The brief clip of Duraludon in the presentation does not reveal much about its abilities, but some parts of its kit were distinguishable. It appears to have the moves Stealth Rock and what may be Dragon Pulse, but those have yet to be confirmed. More information on the Alloy Pokémon’s debut in Pokémon UNITE should be available in the near future.

This news follows the release of the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa as a playable Pokémon in UNITE only a few days ago. Players are also able to partake in new full-fury battles, which greatly reduce the cooldowns of abilities, UNITE moves, and respawn timers. This new mode will be available for players to participate in every weekend and allow players to battle as any Pokémon of their choosing.

The Dragon-and-Steel-type Pokémon Duraludon is expected to release as a playable Pokémon in UNITE next month. Details about its abilities have yet to be revealed, but should be specified as its release draws closer.