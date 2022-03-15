New Pokémon UNITE data-mine suggests Azumarill could be added as a playable Pokémon in April

With the release of Duraladon in Pokémon UNITE earlier today, the roadmap given to fans at the start of the year by TiMi Studio is now complete, leaving the next new Pokémon and its role up in the air for speculation.

However, along with the pushed live in version 1.4.1.7, some backend data was found leaking the next playable Pokémon and several Holowear that have yet to be shown off.

According to multiple data-miners, including one of the most prominent in the Pokémon community, ElChicoEevee, early footage and information on Azumarill has surfaced. The Water/Fairy-type is listed as an All-Rounder and features a slew of its most common attacks from the main series of Pokémon games.

It is set to evolve from Marill at a relatively early level and looks to include Body Slam, Aqua Tail, a new iteration of Whirlpool, and more. Marill will know Tackle and Bubble, as shown by images and early data contained within the game.

Azumarill Release date is set to 8th april for those interested — Eevee (@ElChicoEevee) March 15, 2022

As of now, Azumarill is listed internally with an April 8 release date, which keeps with TiMi’s current track record of releasing at least one Pokémon per month since the game launched for mobile last September.

Additionally, a model for an Egyptian or Pharoh Style Lucario Holowear was discovered in this data-mine, along with several of the outfits that have since been pushed live as part of the new UNITE in the Spotlight battle pass and event.

We will have to wait for an official Azumarill reveal to get confirmation on its moves and its release date.