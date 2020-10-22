PMPL Americas season 2 finals postponed a day

The finals for the second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas have been postponed by a day due to some “technical issues,” Tencent announced today. They were supposed to begin on Oct. 21.

As a result, the format of the finals is being changed a bit. They will become a three-day event from Oct. 22 to 24. Six matches will be played per day for a total of 18 matches. Two fewer matches will be played in the finals now.

Due to a technical issue, we have to postpone Day 1 of the #PMPL Americas S2 Finals until tomorrow, 10/22.

This will now be a 3-day event with 6 matches per day and still end on 10/24. We appreciate your patience and your continued support.

See you tomorrow! — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) October 21, 2020

This year has been filled with instances like this with tournaments getting postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous season of the PMPL Americas was indefinitely postponed in March. It began in June with Tencent setting up two servers to ensure connectivity issues didn’t hamper player performance.

The PMPL Americas were supposed to be played at the PUBG Mobile studio in Katowice, Poland, but due to international travel restrictions and the ongoing pandemic, this isn’t possible.

The PMPL Americas season two finals features 16 of the best teams from across the two continents. These teams have qualified through the group stage which was held over the past four weeks. The finals have a prize pool of $122,000 with the winner walking away with $40,000.

The top three teams from the PMPL Americas finals will represent the region at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero. It has a prize pool of $2 million with top teams from around the world competing. Tencent has said that it will begin in late November.