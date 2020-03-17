PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas and World League postponed due to the coronavirus

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas and the World League have been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement, PUBG Mobile said that “the health and safety of players, teams, community fans, partners and staff are the first priority to PUBG Mobile Esports.” It also added that they were “closely monitoring the global situation of COVID-19 outbreak” and “after careful review and discussion with the related parties have decided to postpone the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas and the PUBG Mobile World League due to the unforeseen circumstances.”

The decision to postpone the PMPL Americas instead of hosting it online like the PMPL South Asia isn’t a surprise. The PMPL Americas has teams from North and South America participating. Hence, hosting the tournament online will pose a grave ping disadvantage to some of the teams.

PUBG Mobile also added that they were exploring the options and possibilities to hold the events online in the near future and that they see the outbreak as an opportunity to mobilize esports.

The PMPL South Asia, on the other hand, will proceed as planned from March 19 and will be played online. It was initially supposed to be held in New Delhi, India from March 12 but was postponed due to the coronavirus.

PUBG Mobile has also assured fans that further information will be updated on the game’s social media channels when available.