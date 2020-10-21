How to watch the PMPL Americas season 2 finals

Twenty matches will be played to decide the American champions.

The finals for season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas will be played from Oct. 21 to 24. The top three teams from the finals will represent the Americas in the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero, which will begin in late November.

The group stage was played for four weeks from Sept. 22 to Oct. 18. Twenty-four teams played 52 matches to decide the overall standings. The top 16 teams from here have made it to the finals.

Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Americas season two finals.

Format

Five matches will be played per day, making for a total of 20 matches to be played in the finals.

Matches will be played on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.

Each match’s rankings will contribute to the overall points table. The top three teams with the most points after the 20 matches will make it to the PMGC.

Teams

Here are the teams in the finals:

Team Queso

Loops Esports

Tempo Storm

Alpha7 Esports

B4 Esports

G25 Gaming

Ace1

Execute

Brazilian Rampage

XSET

The Unnamed

Wildcard Gaming

Cloud9

Tribe Gaming

Influence Rage

Nova Esports

Points Distribution

Here is how the points will be handed out in each match of the finals. The structure is the same as the group stage.

First place: 15 points

Second place: 12 points

Third place: 10 points

Fourth place: Eight points

Fifth place: Six points

Sixth place: Four points

Seventh place: Two points

Eighth to 12th place: One point

13th to 16th place: Zero points

Per kill: One point

Prize Pool

The finals have a prize pool of $122,000 and will be divided up accordingly:

Image via Tencent

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Twitch channels. The stream will begin at 6pm CT on all four days of the finals.