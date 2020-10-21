How to watch the PMPL Americas season 2 finals

The finals for season two of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas will be played from Oct. 21 to 24. The top three teams from the finals will represent the Americas in the $2 million PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero, which will begin in late November.
The group stage was played for four weeks from Sept. 22 to Oct. 18. Twenty-four teams played 52 matches to decide the overall standings. The top 16 teams from here have made it to the finals.
Here is everything you need to know about the PMPL Americas season two finals.
Format
- Five matches will be played per day, making for a total of 20 matches to be played in the finals.
- Matches will be played on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok, and Vikendi.
- Each match’s rankings will contribute to the overall points table. The top three teams with the most points after the 20 matches will make it to the PMGC.
Teams
Here are the teams in the finals:
- Team Queso
- Loops Esports
- Tempo Storm
- Alpha7 Esports
- B4 Esports
- G25 Gaming
- Ace1
- Execute
- Brazilian Rampage
- XSET
- The Unnamed
- Wildcard Gaming
- Cloud9
- Tribe Gaming
- Influence Rage
- Nova Esports
Points Distribution
Here is how the points will be handed out in each match of the finals. The structure is the same as the group stage.
- First place: 15 points
- Second place: 12 points
- Third place: 10 points
- Fourth place: Eight points
- Fifth place: Six points
- Sixth place: Four points
- Seventh place: Two points
- Eighth to 12th place: One point
- 13th to 16th place: Zero points
- Per kill: One point
Prize Pool
The finals have a prize pool of $122,000 and will be divided up accordingly:
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Facebook Gaming, and Twitch channels. The stream will begin at 6pm CT on all four days of the finals.