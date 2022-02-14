PMPL 2022 season to kick off today with the Brazil and CIS regions

The 2022 edition of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) will officially kick off today with the spring season of the PMPL Arabia and CIS happening from Feb. 14 to March 12.

Just like last year, the PMPLs have been divided into the league stage and the finals. The league will happen across three weeks from Feb. 14 to March 5, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the finals from March 10 to 12.

Each week of the league stage has been further split into the weekdays and the Super Weekend. For the weekdays (Monday and Tuesday), 20 teams have been split into five groups of four teams each. The top 16 teams from each week will advance to the subsequent Super Weekend (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday). The rankings of the Super Weekend will be used to determine the teams in the finals.

All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile esports YouTube channel. The teams in the PMPL Arabia and CIS are as follows.

This year has ushered in PUBG Mobile esports version two. With this, Tencent has introduced several changes to the overall format. One of them is that the PMPL is adopting a year-long format. The bottom teams from the spring season will not be relegated in the fall.

The spring season of the PMPL will conclude the Mid-Season Championship (MSC), which will happen in June.