Here is the schedule for the PMPL 2022 Spring Season

The spring season will culminate with the Mid-Season Championship.

Tencent has unveiled the schedule for the spring season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) for all regions.

Fourteen PMPLs will happen in 2022 across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. These PMPLs will likely lead to larger Championships in each region, just like last year. Tencent hasn’t officially announced the format for the championships.

The spring season of the PMPL will lead to the Mid-Season Championship 2022, a new global competition which will take place in June.

Currently, qualifiers are running in most regions to select the teams in the 2022 PMPL. Unlike last year, the Pro League is moving to an annual format, which means that the bottom teams in the spring season won’t be relegated in the fall season.

Here is the complete schedule for the PMPL spring season 2022.

Europe

CIS League: Feb. 14 to March 5 Finals: March 10 to 12

Turkey League: March 18 to April 24 Finals: April 29 to May 1

Western Europe League: March 15 to April 3 Finals: April 8 to 19



Americas

North America League: March 18 to April 24 Finals: April 29 to May 1

Brazil League: March 24 to April 10 Finals: April 15 to 17

LATAM League: March 4 to April 10 Finals: April 15 to 17



The Middle East and Africa

Arabia League: Feb. 14 to March 5 Finals: March 10 to 12

Africa League: March 15 to April 3 Finals: April 8 to 10



South Asia

Pakistan League: March 8 to 27 Finals: April 1 to 3

South Asia League: March 8 to 27 Finals: April 1 to 3



Southeast Asia

Indonesia League: March and April Finals: TBA

Vietnam League: March and April Finals: TBA

Thailand League: March and April Finals: TBA

MY/SG/PH League: March and April Finals: TBA



This article will be updated when the complete schedule for SEA is announced.