Here is the schedule for the PMPL 2022 Spring Season

Tencent has unveiled the schedule for the spring season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) for all regions.
Fourteen PMPLs will happen in 2022 across Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, South Asia, and Southeast Asia. These PMPLs will likely lead to larger Championships in each region, just like last year. Tencent hasn’t officially announced the format for the championships.
The spring season of the PMPL will lead to the Mid-Season Championship 2022, a new global competition which will take place in June.
Related: PUBG Mobile esports 2.0 is being introduced in 2022 with big changes to the overall format
Currently, qualifiers are running in most regions to select the teams in the 2022 PMPL. Unlike last year, the Pro League is moving to an annual format, which means that the bottom teams in the spring season won’t be relegated in the fall season.
Here is the complete schedule for the PMPL spring season 2022.
Europe
- CIS
- League: Feb. 14 to March 5
- Finals: March 10 to 12
- Turkey
- League: March 18 to April 24
- Finals: April 29 to May 1
- Western Europe
- League: March 15 to April 3
- Finals: April 8 to 19
Americas
- North America
- League: March 18 to April 24
- Finals: April 29 to May 1
- Brazil
- League: March 24 to April 10
- Finals: April 15 to 17
- LATAM
- League: March 4 to April 10
- Finals: April 15 to 17
The Middle East and Africa
- Arabia
- League: Feb. 14 to March 5
- Finals: March 10 to 12
- Africa
- League: March 15 to April 3
- Finals: April 8 to 10
South Asia
- Pakistan
- League: March 8 to 27
- Finals: April 1 to 3
- South Asia
- League: March 8 to 27
- Finals: April 1 to 3
Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- League: March and April
- Finals: TBA
- Vietnam
- League: March and April
- Finals: TBA
- Thailand
- League: March and April
- Finals: TBA
- MY/SG/PH
- League: March and April
- Finals: TBA
This article will be updated when the complete schedule for SEA is announced.