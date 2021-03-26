Pentanet.GG finishes first in the LCO Spring Split

The team almost went undefeated in the Spring Split.

The League of Legends Circuit Oceania currently has an uncontested front runner for an MSI and Worlds invitation.

Pentanet.GG has secured the first seed heading into the LCO playoffs with an astounding regular split record of 13-1. The team, comprised mainly of veterans, came into the season as heavy favorites to take it all, and as of yet have remained unchallenged.

The team went undefeated for 13 straight matches before finally tasting defeat in the final match of the split. PGG didn’t seem to be fussed about the potential for a perfect split, and instead first-picked Amumu in their loss. The squad thus leaned into pre-match banter on Twitter where the team’s players joked about picking the off-meta champion.

The match also featured a Vayne pick in top lane and a Shaco in the jungle and could only be described as a typical OCE game: Scrappy and messy.

.@DecoyOce with the HUGE stun to turn the fight and @Piglet_Oce has to dodge the Curtain Call! 🔥



The team was so dominant throughout the LCO Spring Split that the top six league leaders in the KDA stat include the five starters from PGG, according to Oracle’s Elixir. Nearly every other statistic tells the same story.

However dominant, the team still has to compete in a double-elimination style bracket playoffs, where the winner will qualify for the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational to be held in Reykjavik, Iceland.

