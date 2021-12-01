New Pokémon HOME update adds Catch Calendar changes, bug fixes

A new update for Pokémon HOME is now live on all platforms, with small changes made to the Catch Calendar and several small fixes for ongoing errors that were impacting the app.

The main change is a new sorting function for the Catch Calendar, which allows you to sort in day-by-day or month-by-month format. The method for swapping the display has also changed slightly to make it more intuitive.

Additionally, an issue has been fixed that was keeping users from logging into HOME on mobile if their device was set or changed to different languages. Other changes were also made to fix smaller problems negatively impacting users.

The 1.5.2 update was relatively small compared to previous releases for HOME and it does not add any additional features for the app as a whole outside of the Catch Calendar sorting options.

We still don’t have a date for when HOME will become compatible with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, the generation four remakes that launched on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19. For now, we still only have confirmation that The Pokémon Company is working on that feature for a release sometime in 2022, which should also include some form of compatibility with Pokémon Legends: Arceus based on the information we have now.

More details on those compatibility options should be shared in the coming months, but for now, expect smaller updates to keep rolling out in order to keep the app in top shape.