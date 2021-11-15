When is Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl update coming to Pokémon Home?

Pokémon Home has become an extremely helpful resource for Pokémon trainers to keep track of their Pokémon history and overall Pokédex throughout many generations of Pokémon games.

With both a mobile application and Nintendo Switch app, Pokémon Home can be used multiple ways and connects to a variety of different titles including Pokémon Go, Sword, Shield, Let’s Go!, and Pokémon Bank.

Generation Four remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are here, and fans may be wondering what the status is of their integration with Pokémon Home.

When is Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl update coming to Pokemon Home?

Fortunately, the Pokémon company has confirmed that the new games will be compatible with Pokémon Home. But the feature won’t make its way to the service until 2022.

Alongside these remakes, Pokémon Legends: Arceus will also get Pokémon Home integration in 2022, but again, no specific dates have been announced.

It’s likely we’ll see both these titles get their addition in a major update to Pokémon Home at the same time, and this will likely come sometime after Legends: Arceus hits stores in late January 2022.

Despite not having integration on launch, Pokémon fans shouldn’t be deterred. Once the new games are linked to Pokémon Home, all of your Pokémon’s history will transfer over as usual, and you won’t be missing out.

While there isn’t any official news right now, this article will be updated once an official update is made detailing when the integration will be taking place.