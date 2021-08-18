Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus will receive Pokémon Home support in 2022

You'll be able to store all of your new Pokémon in Home post-launch.

The Pokémon Company officially confirmed today that Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, along with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, will be integrated into Pokémon Home at some point in 2022.

No specific date was given for when these games will receive the added support that Home provides with its storage, trading, and transfer capabilities.

Information is limited right now on how the newest titles will be integrated with Home and the games that are already linked to the service. But just like with the ability to transfer Pokémon over from Pokémon Bank, Pokémon Go, and other side games, there will likely be several limitations put in place.

The main thing players can expect to see once Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus do become compatible with Home is a limit on which Pokémon can be sent over to those games.

Those limitations will be different for each game, but will likely revolve around their unique Pokédex and what Pokémon are actually available to capture or use in-game. For example, you probably won’t be able to send Pokémon found in Sword and Shield’s Galar region to Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl, just like the new Hisuian Forms are likely going to be locked to Legends: Arceus for the time being.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.