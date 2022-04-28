Mega Kangaskhan coming to Pokémon Go with Mega Moment event

To celebrate the recent reworks for Mega Evolution, this event will focus entirely on the mechanic.

Mega Evolution just got a big rework in Pokémon Go, and to celebrate, Niantic is hosting a Mega Moment event that will introduce Mega Kangaskhan to the game and put a focus on other Pokémon capable of the special mechanic.

From April 29 to May 1, players will have access to a new Special Research story with branching tasks, though you do need to be level five or over to participate.

During the event, players will choose between Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise and embark on the path to using Mega Evolution through completing Special Research tasks. Field Research will also be available to reward players with Mega Energy for several species of Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution. However, Kangaskhan Mega Energy will only be available by completing Mega Raids against Mega Kangaskhan for the time beginning.

Many of the Pokémon that have Mega Evolved forms available in Pokémon Go right now will also be spawning more frequently in the wild. This includes Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Slowpoke, Gastly, Mareep, Buneary, and Snover.

Mega Kangaskhan will be appearing in Mega Raids, players can receive up to five free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event, and everyone will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Kangaskhan. Mega-Evolved Pokémon will also receive a CP boost during the event.