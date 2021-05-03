Marill Limited Research Day will run on May 9 in Pokémon Go

May is going to be the month of the Fairy-type in Pokémon Go. Niantic has announced that another special event is coming soon that will focus on the Water and Fairy-type Pokémon, Marill.

This will be the next in a line of Limited Research events where players will get access to some event-exclusive Timed Research that will lead to encounters with Marill, as well as other rewards.

Running from 8am to 10pm local time on May 9, the Marill Limited Research Day will tie in perfectly with the Luminous Legends X event and Fairy-type Catch Challenge, which will both be running during that time.

Players who participate in this Limited Research Day will help fuel the final push for the Catch Challenge, which is tasking players to capture 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon. Shiny Marill will also be appearing as part of the event for those lucky enough to encounter one.

You can expect more details about the actual event-exclusive Timed Research tasks to drop ahead of the Marill Limited Research Day this weekend.