Mamoswine and Sylveon will be added to Pokémon UNITE in future updates, The Pokémon Company announced today.

The company didn’t share a release date for either of the Pokémon, but both had battle footage shown off in today’s Pokémon Presents stream, so they’ll likely be coming in the near future.

Pokémon UNITE is available now for Nintendo Switch and will be coming to mobile on Sept. 22.

