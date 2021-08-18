Pokémon UNITE is coming to mobile on Sept. 22

Get ready to battle on the go.

Pokémon UNITE is launching on iOS and Android on Sept. 22. This will bring Pokémon‘s first MOBA to mobile, along with cross-play and cross-progression with the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Pre-registration is now open on both mobile platforms. And any player who pre-registers before Sept. 22 will receive additional bonus content, including a new Pikachu Holowear.

#PokemonUNITE is coming to mobile on September 22!



Pre-register for special rewards! pic.twitter.com/r671Bs31el — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) August 18, 2021

Along with the mobile release date, Mamoswine and Sylveon have been confirmed as playable Pokémon that will be added to the game in the near future.

This article is being updated with new information.