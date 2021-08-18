When are Sylveon and Mamoswine coming to Pokémon UNITE?

Sylveon and Mamoswine were confirmed as upcoming Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE during this morning’s Pokémon Presents.

While limited information was given on both Pokémon, The Pokémon Company confirmed that they’ll both be coming to the game.

When will Mamoswine arrive in UNITE?

No concrete release date was given for Mamoswine. The Pokémon Company COO Takato Utsunomiya simply stated it will come to the game “in a future update.” While that seems vague, Mamoswine appears to be almost ready for the final game based on the gameplay footage the company showed. It’s probable that it will arrive in either the next couple of updates or alongside the mobile launch on Sept. 22.

Screengrab via Nintendo

When will Sylveon arrive in UNITE?

Like Mamoswine, no release date was given for Sylveon. Sylveon’s position after Mamoswine could mean that it will be released after the Ground and Ice-type. Based on gameplay footage, Sylveon appears to be mostly complete, similar to Mamoswine. These two Pokémon will likely release in the near future.

Screengrab via Nintendo

What about Blastoise?

Unlike Mamoswine and Sylveon, there was no sign of Blastoise at the Pokémon Presents. Nintendo previously confirmed it will be coming to UNITE, but the company has stayed quiet since then. It remains unclear when we’ll see one of the series’ most famous Water-types.

Pokémon UNITE is available now for Nintendo Switch and launches on Sept. 22 for mobile devices.