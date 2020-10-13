League of Legends: Wild Rift to be available on iOS and iPhone 12

League of Legends: Wild Rift will soon be available on iOS, Apple revealed during the Apple Event earlier today. The tech brand chose Wild Rift to introduce the Games chapter of the conference. It will also be available on Apple’s next iPhone.

Apple and Riot Games highlighted some features that will allow the upcoming iPhone 12 to elevate the game’s experience, such as the 5G technology and the 14 Bionic chip. This will help the battery last longer before being drained out by gaming activities.

The game will be available when the iPhone is released later this year, but an official date for when it’ll join iOS devices has yet to be disclosed.

Wild Rift will be the mobile version of League of Legends but with a twist. New models and adjustments will be made to better suit the mobile platform, including dedicated skins and items.

Originally planned to be released earlier this year, the launch of Wild Rift was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few countries, including Malaysia, Japan, Thailand and South Korea, will be able to access a closed beta in the coming weeks on Android devices.

Even if you don’t live in an area that already has access to Wild Rift, you can sign up now to be notified whenever the beta will be available in your country.

