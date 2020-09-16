How to join the League of Legends: Wild Rift regional closed beta

League of Legends: Wild Rift is launching its first regional closed beta in Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand starting Sept. 16. It will go on for a few weeks.

The regional closed beta will only be for Android devices, although a “small test” for iOS is also coming soon. Riot has said that it is randomly inviting players from the aforementioned regions for the beta who pre-registered for the game on the Google Play Store.

To pre-register for the game, follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store.

Search for League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Open the game’s page on the Play Store.

Click on the “pre-register” button.

And that’s it! If you have been selected for the closed beta, the Play Store will send you a notification telling you that the game can now be downloaded. If this happens, you can only log in to the game through the Google account on which you were invited. This has been done to make sure that people don’t play the game by downloading it through third-party app stores.

Riot has only sent invites to a few players from Indonesia so far. A larger invite wave will happen on Sept. 18 for Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. Don’t worry if you don’t get an invite in these days as Riot will likely be sending more invites throughout the closed beta.

Here are the minimum requirements to play the closed beta on an Android device.

CPU: 4-core, 1.5 Ghz and above (32-Bit or 64-bit)

RAM: 1.5GB

Resolution: 1280×720

Riot has said that the beta will be coming for all other regions “later.”