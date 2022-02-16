League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0a is here. The new patch has added two new skins along with several balance and gameplay changes for the mobile title.

This is the first sub-patch of 3.0, which was released last month. That major update added Sett to the game, new Lunar year celebrations, and a Wild Pass. This time around, Riot Games has hit Camille, Morgana, January debutant Sett, and more with champion balance changes.

The next big update for Wild Rift will be Patch 3.1, which is scheduled to drop on March 24, according to the game’s official patch schedule.

Here are the complete patch notes for Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0a.

New

Skins

These will be released on Feb. 24 at 6:01pm CT:

Dragonslayer Olaf

Infernal Kennen

Champion Changes

Champion Changes

Amumu

(1) Bandage Toss

Range: 8.5 to nine

Camille

(2) Tactical Sweep

Outer cone bonus damage: 6/7/8/9 percent of target’s max HP to 4/5/6/7 percent of target’s max HP

(4) The Hextech Ultimatum

Damage: 100/150/200 + 10/15/20 percent of target’s current health to 15/20/25 percent of target’s current health

Zone duration: 2.5/3.25/4 to 2/3/4

Draven

(4) Whirling Death

Bonus AD ratio: 110 to 130 percent

Gragas

Base Stats

Armor: 64 to 70

Jayce

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage: 58 to 52

(P) Hextech Capacitor

Movement speed: 40 to 30 percent

(1) Shock Blast

Acceleration Gate bonus damage: 50 to 40 percent

Katarina

(4) Death Lotus

AP ratio: 260 to 280 percent

Lee Sin

(2) Safeguard

Cooldown: 15 to 17 seconds

Morgana

Base Stats

Armor: 30 to 35

(2) Tormented Shadow

Base damage: 8/14/20/26 to 6/12/18/24

(4) Soul Shackles

AP ratio: Two percent of target’s maximum health per 100 AP to 1.5 percent of target’s maximum health per 100 AP

Sett

Base Stats

Attack Damage: 58 to 52

Base bonus Attack Speed: 20 to 10 percent

Attack Speed per level: 2.2 to 1.7 percent

(P) Pit Grit

Right Punch bonus physical damage: Six times per level to five times per level

(1) Knuckle Down

Bonus damage against monsters: 200 to 100

Vayne

(1) Silver Bolts

Active healing: 60 percent of damage dealt to 40 percent of damage dealt

Active cooldown: 16/15/14/13 to 18/17/16/15

Gameplay Changes

Items

Archangel’s Staff

Ability haste: 25 to 20

Seraph’s Embrace

Ability haste: 25 to 20

Lifeline shield value: 15 percent of current mana + 150 to 15 percent current mana + 100

Serrated Dirk

Armor penetration: 10 to eight

Edge of Night

Armor penetration: 10 to eight

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Armor penetration: 10 to 12

Umbral Glaive

Armor penetration: 10 to 12

Rune Changes

Inspiration: Mastermind

Gold bonus on objective kill: 120 to 40

Summoner Spells

Barrier

Shield Amount: 115 – 465 (90+25 per level) to 100 – 450 (75+25 per level)

Free-to-play champion rotation