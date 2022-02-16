League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0a is here. The new patch has added two new skins along with several balance and gameplay changes for the mobile title.
This is the first sub-patch of 3.0, which was released last month. That major update added Sett to the game, new Lunar year celebrations, and a Wild Pass. This time around, Riot Games has hit Camille, Morgana, January debutant Sett, and more with champion balance changes.
The next big update for Wild Rift will be Patch 3.1, which is scheduled to drop on March 24, according to the game’s official patch schedule.
Related: Wild Rift is marking Valentine’s with Yuumi’s Adventure Event
Here are the complete patch notes for Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0a.
New
Skins
These will be released on Feb. 24 at 6:01pm CT:
- Dragonslayer Olaf
- Infernal Kennen
Champion Changes
A lot of champion changes have arrived in patch 3.0a. The complete information about the changes can be read here.
Amumu
(1) Bandage Toss
- Range: 8.5 to nine
Camille
(2) Tactical Sweep
- Outer cone bonus damage: 6/7/8/9 percent of target’s max HP to 4/5/6/7 percent of target’s max HP
(4) The Hextech Ultimatum
- Damage: 100/150/200 + 10/15/20 percent of target’s current health to 15/20/25 percent of target’s current health
- Zone duration: 2.5/3.25/4 to 2/3/4
Draven
(4) Whirling Death
- Bonus AD ratio: 110 to 130 percent
Gragas
Base Stats
- Armor: 64 to 70
Jayce
Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 58 to 52
(P) Hextech Capacitor
- Movement speed: 40 to 30 percent
(1) Shock Blast
- Acceleration Gate bonus damage: 50 to 40 percent
Katarina
(4) Death Lotus
- AP ratio: 260 to 280 percent
Lee Sin
(2) Safeguard
- Cooldown: 15 to 17 seconds
Morgana
Base Stats
- Armor: 30 to 35
(2) Tormented Shadow
- Base damage: 8/14/20/26 to 6/12/18/24
(4) Soul Shackles
- AP ratio: Two percent of target’s maximum health per 100 AP to 1.5 percent of target’s maximum health per 100 AP
Sett
Base Stats
- Attack Damage: 58 to 52
- Base bonus Attack Speed: 20 to 10 percent
- Attack Speed per level: 2.2 to 1.7 percent
(P) Pit Grit
- Right Punch bonus physical damage: Six times per level to five times per level
(1) Knuckle Down
- Bonus damage against monsters: 200 to 100
Vayne
(1) Silver Bolts
- Active healing: 60 percent of damage dealt to 40 percent of damage dealt
- Active cooldown: 16/15/14/13 to 18/17/16/15
Gameplay Changes
Items
Archangel’s Staff
- Ability haste: 25 to 20
Seraph’s Embrace
- Ability haste: 25 to 20
- Lifeline shield value: 15 percent of current mana + 150 to 15 percent current mana + 100
Serrated Dirk
- Armor penetration: 10 to eight
Edge of Night
- Armor penetration: 10 to eight
Youmuu’s Ghostblade
- Armor penetration: 10 to 12
Umbral Glaive
- Armor penetration: 10 to 12
Rune Changes
Inspiration: Mastermind
- Gold bonus on objective kill: 120 to 40
Summoner Spells
Barrier
- Shield Amount: 115 – 465 (90+25 per level) to 100 – 450 (75+25 per level)
Free-to-play champion rotation
- Feb. 16 to 20: Akali, Evelynn, Morgana, Pantheon, Rakan, Rammus, Vayne, Veigar, Wukong, and Xayah.
- Feb. 20 to 27: Alistar, Corki, Jayce, Katarina, Kennen, Nunu and Willump, Orianna, Rengar, Senna, and Varus.