Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 3.0a

Two new "fiery skins" are coming.

Image via Riot Games

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0a is here. The new patch has added two new skins along with several balance and gameplay changes for the mobile title.

This is the first sub-patch of 3.0, which was released last month. That major update added Sett to the game, new Lunar year celebrations, and a Wild Pass. This time around, Riot Games has hit Camille, Morgana, January debutant Sett, and more with champion balance changes.

The next big update for Wild Rift will be Patch 3.1, which is scheduled to drop on March 24, according to the game’s official patch schedule.

Here are the complete patch notes for Wild Rift’s Patch 3.0a.

New

Skins

These will be released on Feb. 24 at 6:01pm CT:

  • Dragonslayer Olaf
  • Infernal Kennen
Image via Riot Games

Champion Changes

A lot of champion changes have arrived in patch 3.0a. The complete information about the changes can be read here.

Amumu

(1) Bandage Toss

  • Range: 8.5 to nine

Camille

(2) Tactical Sweep

  • Outer cone bonus damage: 6/7/8/9 percent of target’s max HP to 4/5/6/7 percent of target’s max HP

(4) The Hextech Ultimatum

  • Damage: 100/150/200 + 10/15/20 percent of target’s current health to 15/20/25 percent of target’s current health
  • Zone duration: 2.5/3.25/4 to 2/3/4

Draven

(4) Whirling Death

  • Bonus AD ratio: 110 to 130 percent

Gragas

Base Stats

  • Armor: 64 to 70

Jayce

Base Stats

  • Base Attack Damage: 58 to 52

(P) Hextech Capacitor

  • Movement speed: 40 to 30 percent

(1) Shock Blast

  • Acceleration Gate bonus damage: 50 to 40 percent

Katarina

(4) Death Lotus

  • AP ratio: 260 to 280 percent

Lee Sin

(2) Safeguard

  • Cooldown: 15 to 17 seconds

Morgana

Base Stats

  • Armor: 30 to 35

(2) Tormented Shadow

  • Base damage: 8/14/20/26 to 6/12/18/24

(4) Soul Shackles

  • AP ratio: Two percent of target’s maximum health per 100 AP to 1.5 percent of target’s maximum health per 100 AP

Sett

Base Stats

  • Attack Damage: 58 to 52
  • Base bonus Attack Speed: 20 to 10 percent
  • Attack Speed per level: 2.2 to 1.7 percent

(P) Pit Grit

  • Right Punch bonus physical damage: Six times per level to five times per level

(1) Knuckle Down

  • Bonus damage against monsters: 200 to 100

Vayne

(1) Silver Bolts

  • Active healing: 60 percent of damage dealt to 40 percent of damage dealt
  • Active cooldown: 16/15/14/13 to 18/17/16/15

Gameplay Changes

Items

Archangel’s Staff

  • Ability haste: 25 to 20

Seraph’s Embrace

  • Ability haste: 25 to 20
  • Lifeline shield value: 15 percent of current mana + 150 to 15 percent current mana + 100

Serrated Dirk

  • Armor penetration: 10 to eight

Edge of Night

  • Armor penetration: 10 to eight

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

  • Armor penetration: 10 to 12

Umbral Glaive

  • Armor penetration: 10 to 12

Rune Changes

Inspiration: Mastermind

  • Gold bonus on objective kill: 120 to 40

Summoner Spells

Barrier

  • Shield Amount: 115 – 465 (90+25 per level) to 100 – 450 (75+25 per level)

Free-to-play champion rotation

  • Feb. 16 to 20: Akali, Evelynn, Morgana, Pantheon, Rakan, Rammus, Vayne, Veigar, Wukong, and Xayah.
  • Feb. 20 to 27: Alistar, Corki, Jayce, Katarina, Kennen, Nunu and Willump, Orianna, Rengar, Senna, and Varus.