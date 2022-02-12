Wild Rift is marking Valentine’s with Yuumi’s Adventure Event

The month of love is here, and League of Legends: Wild Rift is marking the occasion with a two-week event that offers a lot of free rewards to the players.

The Yuumi’s Adventure event will be live in the game from Feb. 12 to March 3. In this, players have to explore a map with the champion while unlocking rewards along the way.

There are 21 steps on the map, and players can advance through them by completing missions. There will be three new missions available every day. Players have to complete these missions in the sequence they are released to advance through the map and unlock rewards. The complete list of missions can be found on the official Wild Rift support website here.

While each of the 21 steps will offer different rewards to the players, six of them will be bigger than the others.

Step three: Dreams Do Come True icon

Step six: Don’t Disturb the Diva Emote

Step 10: Yuumi (Champion)

Step 13: Yuumi’s Adventure Pose Selection Chest (players can select a pose to unlock out of six different options)

Step 17: Love is in the Air Recall

Step 21: Hearts Aplenty icon border

The rest of the steps will offer Blue Motes, Poro Coins, and Blue Motes Boosts to keep the event rewarding for players.